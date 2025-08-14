August 14, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.24%. Currently, Royal Caribbean Gr has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion.

Buying $100 In RCL: If an investor had bought $100 of RCL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $345.39 today based on a price of $310.98 for RCL at the time of writing.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

