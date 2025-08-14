$100 Invested In Crocs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Crocs CROX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.82%. Currently, Crocs has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion.

Buying $100 In CROX: If an investor had bought $100 of CROX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $567.26 today based on a price of $83.16 for CROX at the time of writing.

Crocs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

