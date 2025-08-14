If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Veeva Systems VEEV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.94%. Currently, Veeva Systems has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion.

Buying $100 In VEEV: If an investor had bought $100 of VEEV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,084.21 today based on a price of $279.10 for VEEV at the time of writing.

Veeva Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.