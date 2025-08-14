August 14, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Veeva Systems VEEV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.94%. Currently, Veeva Systems has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion.

Buying $100 In VEEV: If an investor had bought $100 of VEEV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,084.21 today based on a price of $279.10 for VEEV at the time of writing.

Veeva Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

