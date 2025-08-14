Insider Selling: KENNETH THOMPSON Unloads $97K Of Coeur Mining Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on August 13, KENNETH THOMPSON, Board Member at Coeur Mining CDE, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: THOMPSON's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 8,324 shares of Coeur Mining. The total transaction value is $97,723.

At Thursday morning, Coeur Mining shares are down by 1.86%, trading at $11.61.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Financial Insights: Coeur Mining

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coeur Mining's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 116.48% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 39.48% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Coeur Mining's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.11.

Debt Management: Coeur Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 29.57 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 4.0 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.82, Coeur Mining demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

