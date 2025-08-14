Cintas VP & CFO Trades $995K In Company Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on August 13, involves Scott Garula, VP & CFO at Cintas CTAS.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Garula purchased 4,448 shares of Cintas, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $995,818.

Tracking the Thursday's morning session, Cintas shares are trading at $224.46, showing a down of 0.28%.

About Cintas

Cintas has roots tracing back to 1929, during which the Farmer family cleaned and re-sold dirty rags to manufacturing plants in Ohio. The firm has grown its business organically and through acquisitions, and today Cintas acts as a one-stop outsourcing partner for businesses. Cintas will design, manufacture, collect, and clean every employee uniform for a small weekly sum, taking on the upfront capital expense itself. In the same stop, Cintas can also replace soiled or depleted mats, mops, trash liners, towels, first aid, fire, and cleaning products. Businesses value an outsourcing partner like Cintas as it simplifies operations and leaves noncore tasks with high regulatory standards in the hands of professionals.

Key Indicators: Cintas's Financial Health

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cintas's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.96% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 49.71% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Cintas's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.11.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Cintas faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Cintas's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 51.16 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.93 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 32.56 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Cintas's Insider Trades.

