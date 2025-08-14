SVP At Motorola Solutions Sells $402K Of Stock

Disclosed on August 13, Kathryn A Moore, SVP at Motorola Solutions MSI, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Moore's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 874 shares of Motorola Solutions. The total transaction value is $402,671.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Motorola Solutions shares down by 0.0%, trading at $470.2.

All You Need to Know About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Breaking Down Motorola Solutions's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Motorola Solutions's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 51.1% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Motorola Solutions's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.08.

Debt Management: Motorola Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.23. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 37.83 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Motorola Solutions's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 7.22 , Motorola Solutions's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.05 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Motorola Solutions's Insider Trades.

