Insider Unloading: Cynthia Yazdi Sells $6.05M Worth Of Motorola Solutions Shares

Making a noteworthy insider sell on August 13, Cynthia Yazdi, SVP at Motorola Solutions MSI, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Yazdi sold 13,031 shares of Motorola Solutions. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $6,054,985.

Tracking the Thursday's morning session, Motorola Solutions shares are trading at $470.2, showing a down of 0.0%.

Get to Know Motorola Solutions Better

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Motorola Solutions's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Motorola Solutions's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 51.1% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Motorola Solutions's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.08.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.83 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 7.22 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Motorola Solutions's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Motorola Solutions's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 25.05, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Motorola Solutions's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.