Charter Communications Director Sold $100.00M In Company Stock

Liberty Broadband Corp, Director at Charter Communications CHTR, reported an insider sell on August 13, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Corp's decision to sell 262,840 shares of Charter Communications was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $100,000,106.

Charter Communications shares are trading down 0.9% at $266.57 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles Lakers), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1. Charter plans to acquire cable peer Cox.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Charter Communications

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Charter Communications's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.59% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 49.54% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Charter Communications's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 9.41.

Debt Management: Charter Communications's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.94. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Charter Communications's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 7.36 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.7 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.17 reflects market recognition of Charter Communications's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

