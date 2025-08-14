John Murphy Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $256K In LegalZoom.com Stock

Disclosed on August 13, John Murphy, Board Member at LegalZoom.com LZ, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Murphy sold 24,250 shares of LegalZoom.com. The total transaction amounted to $256,395.

LegalZoom.com's shares are actively trading at $10.74, experiencing a up of 0.09% during Thursday's morning session.

Delving into LegalZoom.com's Background

LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company also offers services that include ongoing compliance and tax advice and filings, business licenses, accounting, virtual mailbox and e-signature solutions, trademark filings, and estate plans.

Unraveling the Financial Story of LegalZoom.com

Revenue Growth: LegalZoom.com's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 64.99% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): LegalZoom.com's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.0.

Debt Management: LegalZoom.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: LegalZoom.com's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 67.06 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 2.72 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): LegalZoom.com's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 20.31, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

