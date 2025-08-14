Kinder Morgan Executive Vice President Trades $814K In Company Stock

Dax Sanders, Executive Vice President at Kinder Morgan KMI, disclosed an insider sell on August 13, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Sanders executed a sale of 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan with a total value of $814,998.

At Thursday morning, Kinder Morgan shares are down by 0.07%, trading at $26.85.

Discovering Kinder Morgan: A Closer Look

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in the US, with an interest in or an operator on more than 80,000 miles of gas, refined products, and carbon dioxide pipelines. The company also owns one of the largest portfolios of gas and refined products storage and terminals. Most of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Kinder Morgan: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Kinder Morgan's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 54.8% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Kinder Morgan's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.32. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Kinder Morgan adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Kinder Morgan's P/E ratio of 22.02 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 3.74 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.35, Kinder Morgan demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

