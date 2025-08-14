Board Member Of Progyny Sold $55K In Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on August 13, by KEVIN GORDON, Board Member at Progyny PGNY, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: GORDON opted to sell 2,500 shares of Progyny, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $55,087.

Progyny's shares are actively trading at $23.06, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Thursday's morning session.

About Progyny

Progyny Inc is a benefits management company specializing in fertility, family building, and women's health benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments, and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.

Progyny's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Progyny's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 23.72% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Progyny's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.2. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Progyny's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Progyny's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 39.08 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.68 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.08 reflects market recognition of Progyny's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.