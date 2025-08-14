Options Exercise Update At Vicor: Samuel J Anderson Engages, Resulting In $33K

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on August 13, by Samuel J Anderson, Director at Vicor VICR, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Anderson, Director at Vicor, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 2,073 shares of VICR, resulting in a transaction value of $33,008.

Vicor shares are currently trading up by 0.44%, with a current price of $49.7 as of Thursday morning. This brings the total value of Anderson's 2,073 shares to $33,008.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems for converting electrical power. It provides modular power converters and configurable products, power component products and integrated circuits, and related products. Its products include Converters, Power Systems, Filters, Custom Power Systems, Input Modules, and others.

Understanding the Numbers: Vicor's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vicor's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 64.29% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 65.32% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vicor's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.92.

Debt Management: Vicor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Vicor's P/E ratio of 33.89 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.3 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.78, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

