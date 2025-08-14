In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.30 10.05 11.32 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 21.53 6.73 6.70 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 104.81 18.41 25.15 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 9.01 0.83 1.70 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 12.96 5.06 6.44 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 199.78 2.18 1067.22 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 40.36 2.07 2.81 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 25.68 7.32 3.66 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 7.45 0.73 1.56 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Tripadvisor Inc 37.88 3.37 1.41 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.68 2.70 1.50 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 23.15 0.81 1.08 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.60 0.84 1 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 19.79 3.13 0.85 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Yalla Group Ltd 10.05 1.72 4.26 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% Average 38.2 3.99 80.38 3.11% $3.57 $5.47 10.66%

By carefully studying Meta Platforms, we can deduce the following trends:

At 28.3 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.74x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 10.05 which exceeds the industry average by 2.52x .

The Price to Sales ratio is 11.32 , which is 0.14x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 6.54% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.04x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.13x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% exceeds the industry average of 10.66%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is high, suggesting a premium on assets. The PS ratio is low, signaling a favorable sales valuation. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

