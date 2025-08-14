Investigating Microsoft's Standing In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.17 11.27 13.79 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 56.26 33.54 12.19 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 108.59 16.39 14.98 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 101.64 16.34 14.12 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 31.61 29.50 9.69 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 33.50 8.37 4.74 5.83% $0.53 $0.81 24.46% Nebius Group NV 78.53 4.47 67.63 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 234.88 7.72 8.59 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 106.95 23.34 8.23 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 27.20 2.71 5.33 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 26.33 9.39 7.65 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 188.50 3.09 4.20 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.95 11.50 1.24 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 84.41 13.86 13.22 7.86% $0.81 $1.56 64.66%

Upon closer analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 38.17 significantly below the industry average by 0.45x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.27 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.81x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.79 , which is 1.04x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% that is 0.33% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion is 54.85x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 33.61x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1% compared to the industry average of 64.66%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, reflecting strong financial health. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for strategic initiatives to drive future growth.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.