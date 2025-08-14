August 14, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marsh & McLennan Cos Stock In The Last 20 Years

Marsh & McLennan Cos MMC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.54%. Currently, Marsh & McLennan Cos has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In MMC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MMC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $14,966.88 today based on a price of $209.35 for MMC at the time of writing.

Marsh & McLennan Cos's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

