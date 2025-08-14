August 14, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Alamos Gold 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Alamos Gold AGI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.09%. Currently, Alamos Gold has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In AGI: If an investor had bought $1000 of AGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,871.66 today based on a price of $25.52 for AGI at the time of writing.

Alamos Gold's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGI Logo
AGIAlamos Gold Inc
$25.700.27%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.05
Growth
84.01
Quality
73.50
Value
55.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved