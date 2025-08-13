August 13, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Waste Management 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Waste Management WM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.67%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion.

Buying $100 In WM: If an investor had bought $100 of WM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $207.36 today based on a price of $229.87 for WM at the time of writing.

Waste Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WM Logo
WMWaste Management Inc
$229.87-1.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
64.79
Growth
28.93
Quality
49.91
Value
20.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved