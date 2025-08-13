August 13, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Howmet Aerospace 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Howmet Aerospace HWM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 46.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 59.87%. Currently, Howmet Aerospace has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In HWM: If an investor had bought $1000 of HWM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $10,190.20 today based on a price of $177.41 for HWM at the time of writing.

Howmet Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

