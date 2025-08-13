Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MACOM Technology Solns Stock In The Last 10 Years

MACOM Technology Solns MTSI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.66%. Currently, MACOM Technology Solns has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion.

Buying $100 In MTSI: If an investor had bought $100 of MTSI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $374.64 today based on a price of $125.99 for MTSI at the time of writing.

MACOM Technology Solns's Performance Over Last 10 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.