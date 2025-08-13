August 13, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Adobe ADBE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.86%. Currently, Adobe has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADBE: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADBE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $13,415.90 today based on a price of $350.96 for ADBE at the time of writing.

Adobe's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

