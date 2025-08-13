$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Wix.com WIX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.48%. Currently, Wix.com has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion.

Buying $100 In WIX: If an investor had bought $100 of WIX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $533.35 today based on a price of $121.71 for WIX at the time of writing.

Wix.com's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

