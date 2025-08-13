August 13, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In IDEXX Laboratories 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.26%. Currently, IDEXX Laboratories has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In IDXX: If an investor had bought $1000 of IDXX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $22,931.76 today based on a price of $652.27 for IDXX at the time of writing.

IDEXX Laboratories's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

IDXX Logo
IDXXIDEXX Laboratories Inc
$655.270.46%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.85
Growth
79.06
Quality
51.12
Value
7.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved