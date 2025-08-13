Smart Money Move: David A Ricks Grabs $1.05M Worth Of Eli Lilly Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that David A Ricks, President at Eli Lilly LLY, made a noteworthy insider purchase on August 12,.

What Happened: Ricks demonstrated confidence in Eli Lilly by purchasing 1,632 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the transaction is $1,052,263.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Eli Lilly shares up by 1.65%, trading at $650.0.

All You Need to Know About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Key Indicators: Eli Lilly's Financial Health

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Eli Lilly's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 37.64% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 84.27% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Eli Lilly's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 6.3.

Debt Management: Eli Lilly's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.18. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 41.79 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.83 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Eli Lilly's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 31.0, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

