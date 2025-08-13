Director Of Collegium Pharmaceutical Sold $400K In Stock

On August 12, a recent SEC filing unveiled that John G. Freund MD, Director at Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL made an insider sell.

What Happened: MD's decision to sell 11,659 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $400,640.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are trading at $37.87, showing a down of 0.0%.

Delving into Collegium Pharmaceutical's Background

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and planning to commercialize abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its patented DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The DETERx platform technology is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of abused drugs in the face of various methods including chewing, crushing, and dissolving. Its product portfolio includes Jornay, Xtampza ER, which is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta Products, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, and Symproic.

Collegium Pharmaceutical: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Collegium Pharmaceutical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.41% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 57.65% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Collegium Pharmaceutical exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.38.

Debt Management: Collegium Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Collegium Pharmaceutical's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.73 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 2.13 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.19, Collegium Pharmaceutical presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Collegium Pharmaceutical's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.