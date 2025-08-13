Brink's Board Member Trades $50K In Company Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 12, Keith Wyche, Board Member at Brink's BCO, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Wyche sold 475 shares of Brink's. The total transaction value is $50,421.

As of Wednesday morning, Brink's shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $108.89.

Unveiling the Story Behind Brink's

The Brink's Co is a provider of secure logistics and security solutions for cash and other valuables. Its segments include: North America segment includes operations in the U.S. and Canada, including the Brink's Global Services (BGS) line of business; Latin America segment consists operations in Latin American countries where it has an ownership interest, including the BGS line of business; Europe segment includes total operations in European countries that provide services outside of the BGS line of business; and Rest of World segment consists operations in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. It also includes total operations in European countries that provides BGS services and BGS activity in Latin American countries. It derives maximum revenue from North America segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Brink's's Finances

Revenue Growth: Brink's's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 24.9% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Brink's's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.03.

Debt Management: Brink's's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 17.42, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 29.35 , Brink's's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.94 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 9.74, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Brink's's Insider Trades.

