Insider Unloading: ROBERT PAINTER Sells Options, Realizes $8.79M

A large exercise of company stock options by ROBERT PAINTER, President & CEO at Trimble TRMB was disclosed in a new SEC filing on August 12, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered PAINTER, President & CEO at Trimble, exercising stock options for 208,847 shares of TRMB. The total transaction was valued at $8,794,547.

As of Wednesday morning, Trimble shares are up by 0.01%, with a current price of $83.62. This implies that PAINTER's 208,847 shares have a value of $8,794,547.

All You Need to Know About Trimble

Trimble Inc is a technology solutions provider that enables office and mobile professionals to connect their workflows and asset lifecycles to drive a more productive, sustainable future. The company has three reportable segments: Architects, Engineers, Construction, and Owners (AECO). This segment provides software solutions that sell through a direct channel to customers in the construction industry. Field Systems. This segment provides hardware and associated software solutions that sell through dealer partner channels. Transportation and Logistics (T&L). This segment provides solutions for customers working in long-haul trucking and freight shipping markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Trimble's Finances

Revenue Growth: Trimble displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 68.28% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Trimble's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.37.

Debt Management: Trimble's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 71.46 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 5.73 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 33.14, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Trimble's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.