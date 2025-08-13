SHERMAN TUAN Sees Potential Growth And Acquires Super Micro Computer Stock Options Worth $16K

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing, SHERMAN TUAN, Director at Super Micro Computer SMCI, made a strategic move by acquiring company stock options on August 12,.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, TUAN, Director at Super Micro Computer, acquired stock options for 9,048 shares of SMCI. These options provide TUAN with the right to purchase the company's stock at $44.6 per share.

The Wednesday morning update indicates Super Micro Computer shares down by 0.04%, currently priced at $46.41. At this value, TUAN's 9,048 shares are worth $16,376.

Delving into Super Micro Computer's Background

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Super Micro Computer

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Super Micro Computer showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.15% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 9.45% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Super Micro Computer's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.33.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.75.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 27.64 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.33 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Super Micro Computer's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 20.53, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

