In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft MSFT alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.80 11.45 14.02 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 58.49 34.87 12.68 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 107.35 16.20 14.81 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 100.80 16.20 14 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 31.26 29.18 9.59 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 33.18 8.29 4.70 5.83% $0.53 $0.81 24.46% Monday.Com Ltd 226.51 7.44 8.28 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 107.62 23.48 8.28 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.71 2.66 5.24 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 25.79 9.20 7.49 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% Teradata Corp 18.25 11.07 1.20 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Progress Software Corp 34.09 4.22 2.27 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% N-able Inc 745 1.72 2.92 -0.51% $0.02 $0.1 9.88% Rapid7 Inc 45.77 14.42 1.50 11.65% $0.02 $0.15 2.98% Average 120.06 13.77 7.15 7.09% $0.71 $1.46 15.45%

Upon closer analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 38.8 is lower than the industry average by 0.32x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.45 , which is 0.83x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 14.02 , surpassing the industry average by 1.96x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% , which is 1.1% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion is 62.58x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 35.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% exceeds the industry average of 15.45%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that the stock may be overvalued based on its revenue. In terms of profitability, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance. Additionally, the high revenue growth rate indicates a positive outlook for the company's future earnings potential.

