In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 59.08 53.28 30.50 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 114.17 21.14 26.48 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 104.76 4.76 9.65 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 35.28 10.70 10.61 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 14.84 6.10 3.97 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 215.74 21.53 36.77 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 23.02 2.82 4.28 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 63.05 3.29 11.78 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 21.99 11.83 15.98 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 38.04 1.32 2.03 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.13 2.24 1.07 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 432.34 31.57 52 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% ON Semiconductor Corp 47.63 2.58 3.32 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% First Solar Inc 15.79 2.32 4.57 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% United Microelectronics Corp 12.19 1.52 2.12 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.56 1.88 2.83 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 275.35 12.62 17.88 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 105.61 2.42 2.33 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Rambus Inc 36.23 6.70 12.85 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 89.15 8.19 12.25 3.42% $4.13 $4.1 21.07%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 59.08 is 0.66x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 53.28 relative to the industry average by 6.51x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 30.5 , which is 2.49x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.59% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 5.47x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 6.5x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 21.07%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating NVIDIA alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.