August 12, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Eli Lilly Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Eli Lilly LLY has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.42%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $577.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In LLY: If an investor had bought $1000 of LLY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $18,400.86 today based on a price of $644.75 for LLY at the time of writing.

Eli Lilly's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LLY Logo
LLYEli Lilly and Co
$644.751.50%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
13.15
Growth
99.40
Quality
92.92
Value
5.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved