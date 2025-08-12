Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Netflix Stock In The Last 15 Years

Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 20.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.52%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $520.01 billion.

Buying $100 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $100 of NFLX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,450.30 today based on a price of $1223.76 for NFLX at the time of writing.

Netflix's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.