Here's How Much $100 Invested In The Hartford Insurance Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

The Hartford Insurance Gr HIG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.27%. Currently, The Hartford Insurance Gr has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion.

Buying $100 In HIG: If an investor had bought $100 of HIG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $301.38 today based on a price of $129.22 for HIG at the time of writing.

The Hartford Insurance Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.