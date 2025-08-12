August 12, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marvell Tech Stock In The Last 5 Years

Marvell Tech MRVL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.16%. Currently, Marvell Tech has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion.

Buying $100 In MRVL: If an investor had bought $100 of MRVL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $231.78 today based on a price of $77.81 for MRVL at the time of writing.

Marvell Tech's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

MRVL Logo
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$77.810.69%

Overview
