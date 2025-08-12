Coeur Mining VP Sold $92K In Company Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on August 11, Kenneth Watkinson, VP at Coeur Mining CDE, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total transaction value is $92,960.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals Coeur Mining shares up by 0.86%, trading at $11.71.

All You Need to Know About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Key Indicators: Coeur Mining's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Coeur Mining's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 116.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 39.48% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Coeur Mining's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.11.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Coeur Mining's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 29.02 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.93 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Coeur Mining's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.55 reflects market recognition of Coeur Mining's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Coeur Mining's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.