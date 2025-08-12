Pierre Beaudoin Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $559K In Coeur Mining Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on August 11, by Pierre Beaudoin, Director at Coeur Mining CDE, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Beaudoin's recent move involves selling 48,362 shares of Coeur Mining. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $559,597.

At Tuesday morning, Coeur Mining shares are up by 0.09%, trading at $11.62.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Coeur Mining: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Coeur Mining showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 116.48% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 39.48% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Coeur Mining's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.11.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Coeur Mining adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 29.02 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.93 , Coeur Mining's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Coeur Mining's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 14.55, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

