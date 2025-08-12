Insider Unloading: SAMUEL LANDY Sells $749K Worth Of UMH Properties Shares

SAMUEL LANDY, President and CEO at UMH Properties UMH, executed a substantial insider sell on August 12, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, LANDY sold 45,700 shares of UMH Properties. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total transaction value is $749,479.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals UMH Properties shares up by 1.41%, trading at $16.5.

Delving into UMH Properties's Background

UMH Properties Inc together with its subsidiaries is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of ownership and operation of manufactured home communities - leasing manufactured homesites to residents . The Company also leases manufactured homes to residents and, through its wholly-owned taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc. sells and finances the sale of manufactured homes to residents and prospective residents of its communities and for placement on customers' privately-owned land. The company also owns the land, utility connections, streets, lighting, driveways, common area amenities, and other capital improvements. It earns income from lease agreements for their sites and homes, where the company is the lessor.

A Deep Dive into UMH Properties's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, UMH Properties showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.47% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 54.73% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): UMH Properties's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.03.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, UMH Properties adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 116.21 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 5.3 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.94, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

