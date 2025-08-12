Bristow Group Board Member Sold $95K In Company Stock

Disclosed on August 12, Wesley E Kern, Board Member at Bristow Group VTOL, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Kern sold 2,531 shares of Bristow Group. The total transaction value is $95,465.

During Tuesday's morning session, Bristow Group shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $37.62.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is the provider of vertical flight solutions. The group provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Its business comprises three reportable segments: Offshore Energy Services, Government Services, and Other Services. Its customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the UK, and the U.S. offshore energy customers use services to transport personnel to, from and between offshore energy installations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bristow Group

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bristow Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.64% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 65.73% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Bristow Group's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.1.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, Bristow Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 9.4 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Bristow Group's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.78 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Bristow Group's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 6.74 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

