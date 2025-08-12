Insider Unloading: Lorin L Brass Sells $196K Worth Of Bristow Group Shares

Lorin L Brass, Board Member at Bristow Group VTOL, reported an insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Brass opted to sell 5,250 shares of Bristow Group, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $196,731.

At Tuesday morning, Bristow Group shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $37.62.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is the provider of vertical flight solutions. The group provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Its business comprises three reportable segments: Offshore Energy Services, Government Services, and Other Services. Its customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the UK, and the U.S. offshore energy customers use services to transport personnel to, from and between offshore energy installations.

Financial Milestones: Bristow Group's Journey

Revenue Growth: Bristow Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 65.73% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.1, Bristow Group showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Bristow Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.98. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 9.4 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Bristow Group's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.78 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Bristow Group's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Bristow Group's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 6.74, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

