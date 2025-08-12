Joanna Burkey At CorVel Acquires Stock Options Worth $4K

Joanna Burkey, Board Member at CorVel CRVL, reported acquisition of company stock options on August 11, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Burkey, Board Member at CorVel, a company in the Health Care sector, acquired stock options for 1,500 shares of CRVL. The options allow Burkey to buy the company's stock at $85.56 per share.

The Tuesday morning update indicates CorVel shares up by 1.44%, currently priced at $88.73. At this value, Burkey's 1,500 shares are worth $4,755.

Delving into CorVel's Background

CorVel Corp applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. It partners with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing worker's compensation and health, auto, and liability services. The company's solutions combine integrated technologies with a human touch providing services that include claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and medicare services.

Financial Insights: CorVel

Revenue Growth: CorVel displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 24.18% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CorVel's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.53.

Debt Management: CorVel's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 45.36 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.95 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.25, CorVel presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

