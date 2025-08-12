Strategic Sale: John L Higgins Decides To Exercise Options Worth $150K At Bio-Techne

A large exercise of company stock options by John L Higgins, Board Member at Bio-Techne TECH was disclosed in a new SEC filing on August 11, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: Higgins, Board Member at Bio-Techne, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 5,040 shares of TECH as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $150,040.

Bio-Techne shares are currently trading up by 2.91%, with a current price of $51.61 as of Tuesday morning. This brings the total value of Higgins's 5,040 shares to $150,040.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bio-Techne

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. It reports in two segments: protein sciences (75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein sciences segment sells reagents and analytical instruments used in life sciences research, including antibodies used in protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment sells diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology products. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue. The firm also has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20% of sales), the UK (5%), and Asia-Pacific (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Breaking Down Bio-Techne's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Bio-Techne's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 62.72% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Bio-Techne's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -0.11.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, Bio-Techne adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 109.02 , Bio-Techne's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 6.57 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 38.39 reflects market recognition of Bio-Techne's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.