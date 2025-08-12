Judd Jessup Expands Holdings With CorVel Stock Options Worth $2K

On August 11, Jessup, Board Member at CorVel CRVL, executed a strategic insider move by acquiring stock options for 1,500 shares.

What Happened: Jessup, Board Member at CorVel, engaged in a derivative transaction according to a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This involved the acquisition of stock options for 1,500 shares of CRVL, providing the right to purchase the company's stock at an exercise price of $85.56 per share.

The Tuesday morning market activity shows CorVel shares up by 1.44%, trading at $88.73. This implies a total value of $2,864 for Jessup's 1,500 shares.

Unveiling the Story Behind CorVel

CorVel Corp applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. It partners with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing worker's compensation and health, auto, and liability services. The company's solutions combine integrated technologies with a human touch providing services that include claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and medicare services.

CorVel: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CorVel showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.86% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 24.18% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CorVel's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.53.

Debt Management: CorVel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 45.36 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.95 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): CorVel's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 27.25, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of CorVel's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.