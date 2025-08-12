Jeffrey Michael At CorVel Acquires Stock Options Worth $2K

A noteworthy insider acquisition was disclosed on August 11, as Michael, Board Member at CorVel CRVL, reported the acquisition of stock options for 1,500 shares.

What Happened: Michael, Board Member at CorVel, acquired stock options for 1,500 shares of CRVL. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The options allow Michael to buy the company's stock at $85.56 per share.

CorVel shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.0% and priced at $87.47 during Tuesday's morning. This values Michael's 1,500 shares at $2,864.

Delving into CorVel's Background

CorVel Corp applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. It partners with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing worker's compensation and health, auto, and liability services. The company's solutions combine integrated technologies with a human touch providing services that include claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and medicare services.

A Deep Dive into CorVel's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CorVel's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.86% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 24.18% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CorVel's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.53.

Debt Management: CorVel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 45.36 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 4.95 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for CorVel's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 27.25, CorVel's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

