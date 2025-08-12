In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.79 9.86 11.11 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 21.43 6.70 6.66 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 98.55 17.31 23.65 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.50 0.79 1.60 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 12.39 4.83 6.15 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 191.56 2.09 1023.30 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 38.16 1.96 2.66 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 23.72 6.76 3.38 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 7.05 0.69 1.47 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Tripadvisor Inc 37.06 3.30 1.38 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 13.98 2.58 1.43 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 21.74 0.76 1.01 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Yalla Group Ltd 11.32 1.86 4.62 5.14% $0.03 $0.05 6.54% Hello Group Inc 7.54 0.83 0.99 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 13.81 2.99 0.75 -1.98% $0.21 $0.07 -8.72% Average 36.2 3.82 77.08 3.12% $3.59 $5.47 10.41%

By carefully studying Meta Platforms, we can deduce the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 27.79 significantly below the industry average by 0.77x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.86 which exceeds the industry average by 2.58x .

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 11.11 , which is 0.14x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 6.53% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.0x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.13x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% exceeds the industry average of 10.41%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Meta Platforms in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.