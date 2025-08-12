In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 58.73 52.96 30.32 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 110.91 20.54 25.72 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 103.16 4.69 9.50 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 33.59 10.18 10.10 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 14.28 5.87 3.82 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 213.71 21.32 36.43 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 22.29 2.73 4.14 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 60.89 3.18 11.38 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 20.87 11.23 15.16 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 35.90 1.25 1.91 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.86 2.21 1.06 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 408.86 29.86 49.18 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% ON Semiconductor Corp 44.86 2.43 3.12 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% First Solar Inc 15.56 2.29 4.51 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% United Microelectronics Corp 12.01 1.49 2.09 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.09 1.85 2.78 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 263.52 12.08 17.11 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 102.33 2.34 2.26 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Rambus Inc 34.49 6.38 12.24 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 85.84 7.88 11.81 3.42% $4.13 $4.1 21.07%

Through a meticulous analysis of NVIDIA, we can observe the following trends:

At 58.73 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.68x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 52.96 , which is 6.72x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 30.32 , surpassing the industry average by 2.57x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 19.59% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 5.47x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 6.5x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 21.07%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while high EBITDA and gross profit signify robust operational performance. The high revenue growth indicates strong sales momentum within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.