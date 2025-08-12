August 12, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Franco-Nevada 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Franco-Nevada FNV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.7%. Currently, Franco-Nevada has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion.

Buying $1000 In FNV: If an investor had bought $1000 of FNV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,889.50 today based on a price of $175.65 for FNV at the time of writing.

Franco-Nevada's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FNV Logo
FNVFranco-Nevada Corp
$175.62-0.01%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.73
Growth
73.30
Quality
49.00
Value
13.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved