Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Royalty Pharma 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Royalty Pharma RPRX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 36.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.86%. Currently, Royalty Pharma has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In RPRX: If an investor had bought $1000 of RPRX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $396,602.74 today based on a price of $35.75 for RPRX at the time of writing.

Royalty Pharma's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.