If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.94%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRTX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $22,680.80 today based on a price of $374.46 for VRTX at the time of writing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.