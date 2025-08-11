August 11, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Blackstone 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Blackstone BX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.39%. Currently, Blackstone has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In BX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,198.01 today based on a price of $170.07 for BX at the time of writing.

Blackstone's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

