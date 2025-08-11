Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Brinker International Stock In The Last 15 Years

Brinker International EAT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.42%. Currently, Brinker International has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In EAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of EAT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,025.71 today based on a price of $152.09 for EAT at the time of writing.

Brinker International's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.