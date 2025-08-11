$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Blue Bird BLBD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.5%. Currently, Blue Bird has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion.

Buying $100 In BLBD: If an investor had bought $100 of BLBD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $420.75 today based on a price of $55.34 for BLBD at the time of writing.

Blue Bird's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.